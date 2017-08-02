Celebrity doings: Jenny McCarthy, Tyler Farr

SEEN ON THE SCENE: On the heels of broadcasting from the Super Bowl in Houston, South Side native Jenny McCarthy will be hosting a special event Thursday in St. Charles. The actress and TV personality has invited her fans and SiriusXM subscribers to watch the “Fifty Shades Darker” film starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. A post-screening discussion will be recorded and aired Friday on her SiriusXM show, heard at 10 a.m. on SiriusXM Stars. The “Fifty Shades Darker”/”Jenny McCarthy’s Inner Circle” event will take place at the Classic Cinemas Charlestowne 18 multiplex on East Main Street in St. Charles, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. … Country star Tyler Farr surprised the crowd with a late-night/early-morning set at Bub City in Rosemont. While Over the Side was performing a Brett Eldridge song, Farr jumped up on stage and, after poking a bit o’ fun at Eldridge, sang a few of his own songs, including “Guy Walks Into a Bar.”