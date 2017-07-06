Celebrity doings: Renee Fleming, Anthony Rizzo, Jack Johnson

SEEN ON THE SCENE: International opera superstar and Lyric Opera’s creative consultant Renee Fleming will be honored with the Arts Alliance Illinois’ inaugural Creative Voice Award at the organization’s fifth annual benefit luncheon Thursday at the Palmer House — where Chicago cultural leaders Janet Carl Smith and Mel Smith also will be presented with the AAI’s 2017 Citizen Advocate Award. … It was a lovey-dovey double date Monday night as recently engaged Cubs World Series star Anthony Rizzo and fiancee Emily Vakos joined with Rizzo’s Cubbie teammate Jason Heyward and his girlfriend Grace Heller for dinner at Sunda, following the North Siders’ 3-1 win against the Marlins — toasting it all with a nicely chilled bottle of the bubbly. … Rocker and environmental activist Jack Johnson is but the latest member of the music world to check out the great “Rolling Stones Exhibitionism” exhibit at Navy Pier. … Fans of award-winning documentarian Ken Burns will want to know the filmmaker and his producing partner Lynn Novick will be in town in a few months for an exclusive event sponsored by WTTW-Channel 11 and the Auditorium Theatre. They duo will be here to preview and discuss their new 10-part documentary, “The Vietnam War,” prior to its premiere on Channel 11 and wttw.com this fall. “The Vietnam War: An Evening with Ken Burns and Lynn Novick” will take place Sept. 7 at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress. For ticket information go to wttw.com. “The Vietnam War” will air on WTTW-Channel 11, beginning Sept. 17.