Celebs around town: Larenz Tate, Chance the Rapper, Jimmy Butler

Fans of Larenz Tate were delighted to see the actor and Chicago native pop into Sunda for dinner Friday night — before heading over to Rockit Bar & Grill . … Chance the Rapper partied with pals at The Underground over the weekend, while Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin and Michael Jerome dined at Sunda while in town from New Orleans. … On Sunday evening, the “Hamilton” cast — including the ailing Wayne Brady — also dined at Sunda and ended the night at The Underground. … Jimmy Butler — plus a few of his Bulls teammates, including Bobby Portis and Isaiah Canaan — dined (separately) at Mastro’s River North steakery the other night. … “Happy Hour” at Timothy O’Toole’s Pub in Streeterville got a little bit happier when funnyman Hannibal Buress dropped by while in town taping at Chicago Recording Company. The West Side/Austin native performed at O’Toole’s early in his career. … Recent sightings at RPM Steak have included Javier Baez and his fellow Cubs World Series champs Kris Bryant, Addison Russell, Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber. … Speaking of the Cubs, team CEO Tom Ricketts was seen dining at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on Grand. … More Cubbie sightings: At Harry Caray’s on Kinzie, four former Cub greats — Ryne Sandberg, Randy Hundley (joined by his son and former Cubs catcher Todd Hundley) and (separately) ex-Cubs catcher Jody Davis — were seen dining. … Recent Cafe Spiaggia sightings have included Sharon Stone, plus separately Cubs GM Joe Maddon and the Cubbies All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo.