Chance the Rapper helps DJ Khaled announce new album

DJ Khaled arrives at the Maxim Super Bowl Party on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Maxim) 696205131

After teasing his legion of followers via Instagram and Twitter about a new album release, DJ Khaled today made it official in a press conference from Los Angeles, accompanied by Chance the Rapper and Puff Daddy.

The album will be titled “Grateful” and will be executive produced by Khaled’s 3-month old son, Asahd, whom the DJ named as “CEO of his company,” earlier this week, calling his son “the boss of everything now.”

Khaled and Chance the Rapper are both nominated for Grammys this year, and are facing off in the category of best rap album. The awards will be handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles.