Chance the Rapper, Nando’s on Michigan unite for a worthy cause

The interior of the new Nando's on Michigan Avenue sports vibrant color and unique artwork as part of its decor. | SUPPLIED PHOTO

Nando’s Peri-Peri chicken new Michigan Avenue location will celebrate its grand opening in style — Chance the Rapper style.

The Grammy-winning Chicagoan will be manning the grills and greeting patrons at the eatery’s newest location starting at 6 p.m. on Sept 5 to help raise funds for his non-profit SocialWorks foundation. In addition, all the proceeds (excluding alcohol sales) from a three-day grand opening celebration, Sept. 5-7, will be donated to the organization dedicated to empowering Chicago youth, “through arts, education and civic engagement, according to its website.

“Nando’s has a history of supporting public schools and community non-profits when they open new restaurants, which I really admire,” Chance said via statement. “Besides, they make damn good chicken, so I hope everyone will come out and eat some peri-peri chicken and help us raise money for SocialWorks.”

The restaurant continues the tradition of unique design, “with earthy textures and bright colors that reflect Nando’s sunny African-Portuguese heritage. With thousands of pieces of original works of art that are a constant reminder of where the restaurant came from, Nando’s has become the largest collector of South African contemporary art in the world. Vibrant South African designs provide a unifying theme at the new Michigan Avenue restaurant, as well,” today’s statement said. The restaurant opens to the public at 11 a.m. Sept. 4. Patrons can access it via the entrance at 117 E. Lake.