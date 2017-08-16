Chance the Rapper, Solange set for MCA 50th anniversary programs

The Museum of Contemporary Art today announced a series of celebrity-centric programming as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

In Sight Out, a conversation series in partnership with Pitchfork, will host Chance the Rapper, Solange Knowles and Vince Staples this fall in a series of public chats hosted by Pitchfork writers and editors.

Knowles will be joined by writer Britt Julious at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Tickets are $20 and go on sale at noon Aug. 23. Vince Staples will be joined by Pitchfork managing editor Matthew Schnipper at 6 p.m. Oct. 13. Tickets are $20 and go on sale at noon Sept. 6. Chance the Rapper will be joined by journalist Adrienne Samuels Gibbs at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Tickets are $20 and go on sale at noon Oct. 11.

In addition, the MCA’s Prime Time: Off Rack celebration (7-11 p.m. Sept. 23), will feature rapper Le1f and the Style Wars design competition. In addition, there will be various DJ sets, dance performances and performance art. Tickets are $20 and are currently on sale.

For all tickets and more information, visit mcachicago.org