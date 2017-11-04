Chicago film fest gala to honor Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford

Taylor Hackford and wife Helen Mirren attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 8th annual Governors Awards on November 12, 2016. | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It’s shaping up to be a starry May in Chicago. Less than two weeks after Kevin Spacey is honored by the Gene Siskel Film Center, Helen Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, will be in town to accept awards from the people behind the Chicago International Film Festival.

Festival presenter Cinema/Chicago announced Tuesday the duo will appear at its spring gala May 24, where each will receive the Gold Hugo Award for career achievement.

Journalist Bill Kurtis will host the event and lead an onstage discussion with the couple at the Loews Hotel Chicago, 455 N. Park Dr. A cocktail reception, dinner and silent auction also are on the agenda.

Mirren, who won an Academy Award for playing Queen Elizabeth II in Stephen Frears’ “The Queen” (2006), will next be seen in “The Fate of the Furious,” opening Friday.

Hackford’s credits include “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “The Devil’s Advocate” and “Ray.” His early feature “The Idolmaker” screened at the Chicago International Film Festival in 1980. The festival also presented the world premiere in 1985 of “White Nights” — the project on which Hackford and Mirren met.

For gala tickets, which cost $400 each, call (312) 683-0121 Ext. 108 or email jackie@chicagofilmfestival.com.