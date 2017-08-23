Chicago film fest lineup includes Frances McDormand, Domhnall Gleeson

Local cinephiles will get an early look at a drama about the making of Winnie the Pooh, the latest from the director of “In Bruges” and this year’s big Cannes winner at this fall’s Chicago International Film Festival.

The first batch of movies booked for the Oct. 12-26 fest were announced Tuesday, and among them was “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” starring Domhnall Gleeson (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) as Pooh creator A.A. Milne. Simon Curtis (“Woman in Gold”) directs.

Also in the lineup — the first led by new Cinema/Chicago artistic director Mimi Plauche — is “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” from “In Bruges” director Martin McDonagh. Frances McDormand stars as a woman so desperate for answers about her daughter’s murder that she erects conspicuous signs targeting the chief of police (Woody Harrelson). It’s scheduled for a national release in November.

The Palme d’Or winner from Cannes, “The Square,” will make its Chicago premiere at the festival. Ruben Östlund directs the story of a Swedish museum curator (Claes Bang) whose values are tested after he’s robbed of his wallet and phone. Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West co-star in the film, scheduled to open nationally Oct. 27.

Another Cannes honoree in the lineup is “In the Fade,” which won best actress honors for Diane Kruger for her portrayal of a German woman coping with the murder of her husband and young son by neo-Nazis.

Chicago will be represented by two locally made features: “Princess Cyd,” from “Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party” director Stephen Cone, about a 16-year-old girl visiting her aunt, and, in its world premiere, “Chasing the Blues,” about rival blues aficionados vying to acquire a priceless album. Scott Smith directs.

Specific screening dates are not yet determined, and the full roster is expected to be announced Sept. 19. All CIFF screenings are at AMC River East, and festival passes are on sale now at chicagofilmfestival.com.