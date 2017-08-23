‘Chicago Fire’ star Taylor Kinney joined the pool of thousands of people vying for the winning numbers in tonight’s Powerball drawing.
The actor was spotted buying a Powerball ticket early this morning at a Loop convenience store, according to an ABC-7 Chicago report. When asked about the purchase, Kinney said, in part: “I don’t normally play. I don’t think I’ve ever bought a Powerball ticket, but I’m gonna buy it for the gang at work and we’ll split it up – divvy it up – and we’ll see what happens.”
When spotted making his purchase by NBC-5 reporter Regina Waldroup who was at the store for a live report on Powerball fever, Kinney smiled and joked: “I get paid in beaver pelts. … I could use the money.”
The Powerball drawing takes place tonight. The jackpot has swelled to $700 million.