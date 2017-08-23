‘Chicago Fire’ star Taylor Kinney among Powerball hopefuls

Actor Taylor Kinney of "Chicago Fire" attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

‘Chicago Fire’ star Taylor Kinney joined the pool of thousands of people vying for the winning numbers in tonight’s Powerball drawing.

The actor was spotted buying a Powerball ticket early this morning at a Loop convenience store, according to an ABC-7 Chicago report. When asked about the purchase, Kinney said, in part: “I don’t normally play. I don’t think I’ve ever bought a Powerball ticket, but I’m gonna buy it for the gang at work and we’ll split it up – divvy it up – and we’ll see what happens.”

When spotted making his purchase by NBC-5 reporter Regina Waldroup who was at the store for a live report on Powerball fever, Kinney smiled and joked: “I get paid in beaver pelts. … I could use the money.”

The Powerball drawing takes place tonight. The jackpot has swelled to $700 million.