Chicago ‘Hamilton’ extends run through April 2018

Miguel Cervantes (center) stars as the title character in the Chicago production of "Hamilton." | JOAN MARCUS

If you missed your shot (or if you want a return visit to the Tony Award-winning musical), here’s a new opportunity to purchase tickets for the Chicago run of “Hamilton.”

Producers today announced the show has been extended through April 29, 2018, with tickets ($65-$190) for the new 16-week engagement (beginning Jan. 9) going on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at The PrivateBank Theatre box office, 18 W. Monroe, online at broadwayinchicago.com or by phone at (800) 775-2000.

According to today’s announcement, there’s a 12-ticket limit per household. The special $10/seat online lottery will also be extended through April 29.

Visit broadwayinchicago.com for more information.