Although the Chicago Humanities Festival presents it most grand-scale event each November, in recent years the organization has added briefer winter and springtime frolics to its calendar as well.

Just announced were the headliners for the second annual Springfest: authors Marie Kondo and Sheryl Sandberg. The theme of the festival, running April 28-30, will be “Stuff,” which organizers explain will be “for the recyclers, hoarders, American Pickers, Antique Roadshow warriors, and more … [and] will shine a spotlight on our relation to the things we value, protect in collections, and hand down as heirlooms. It will also consider what we throw away, ignore, or consign to oblivion.”

To be sure, one speaker’s visit is ideally timed to coincide with any urge to engage in serious spring cleaning. The expert in the room will be Kondo, the master organizer and author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” She will discuss how she created the KonMari Method, which advocates for holding onto objects which “spark joy” and winnowing possessions which do not.