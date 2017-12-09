‘Chicago Med’ actor featured in new Zika virus ad campaign

Actress Mirelly Taylor, daughter Madelyn Sky Tee, and husband, actor Brian Tee, attend Brooks Brothers Mini Classic to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Brooks Brothers Beverly Hills on June 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. | Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Illinois health officials are launching a new ad campaign about the Zika virus featuring actor Brian Tee of the TV series “Chicago Med.”

Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi on the NBC show, and his wife recently had a baby. Tee says his love for her and knowing that Zika virus causes birth defects prompted him to speak out.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is airing the spots on more than 200 radio and TV stations.

In them, Tee explains that Zika virus can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus and can result in birth defects.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the state’s public health director, says most infected with Zika virus don’t have symptoms.

Associated Press