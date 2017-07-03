Chicago rapper Vic Mensa jailed on gun charges in Beverly Hills

Vic Mensa attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

TMZ.com is reporting that Chicago rapper Vic Mensa was arrested last week on a felony count for carrying a concealed weapon in Beverly Hills.

The website reports that Mensa was pulled over by police for running a stop sign and having tinted windows, according to sources. He then told police he had a gun in his car but the concealed carry permit he produced for the weapon was for another state.

Mensa spent the night in jail and was released the next day on $35,000 bail.

No stranger to Chicago music fans, Mensa performed in his hometown at Lollapalooza in 2016, and the Pitchfork Music Festival in 2015.