Chicagoan Nelsan Ellis, starred in ‘True Blood,’ dies at 39

Nelsan Ellis, known for his role in the HBO series “True Blood,” has died. He was 39.

In a statement published on hollywoodreporter.com today, Ellis’ manager Emily Gerson Saines said: “Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure. He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.”

The Harvey, Ill., native attended Thornridge High School in south suburban Dolton, Ill., and later Illinois State University and New York’s prestigious Juilliard school where he studied acting. His film roles included “The Soloist,” “Secretariat” and “Little Boxes.” He also portrayed Martin Luther King Jr. in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.”

In 2012, Ellis and five more Thornridge High School alumni returned to found The Collective Theatre, a new African-American theater company. In an interview with the Sun-Times about the project, Ellis said at the time: “We want to bring great theater to Chicago from a variety of sources and genres — everything from Shakespeare and Chekov to August Wilson and theater of the avant garde. For us, our old stomping ground is Chicago. We were reared here, we went to school here, many of us discovered our love of acting and writing here in Chicago, so this is where we wanted to do this.”

Ellis often credited his teachers at Thornridge, particularly his speech and drama teachers Tim Sweeney and Bill Kirksey, with helping to shape his adult life.

Ellis was born in Harvey, but moved to Atlanta when he was six to live with his mother after his parents divorced. In an interview with the Sun-Times in 2014, he described his early years as living in “abject poverty.”

“When I was 8, things happened there, and the state came and took us away. But my grandmother, Alice Brown, walked through the system to get us back, took all these kids in. She’s still taking care of kids. She’s probably the most wonderful woman in all the world, responsible for the greatness of so many other people and you never even know she was there, an unsung hero. I came back to Illinois at 14, to live with my aunt in Dolton, eventually reuniting with my father. But even though we lived with various family members, we still remained wards of the state, till 21. That comes with a lot of issues. You feel like, ‘What’s wrong with you? Why doesn’t anybody want you?’ And I have wonderful parents. I don’t love any other woman in the world more than my mother, and my father is the most fantastic man in the world. We just had a situation where somebody else had to take care of me and my brothers and sisters for a while.”

Of his most famous role, that of the flamboyant diner cook/medium Lafayette on “True Blood,” Ellis told the Sun-Times in that 2012 interview he looked to his family for some of the characters’ mannerisms, especially his late mother, Jackie Ellis. “I channel my mama for Lafayette. My mama had a strong, beautiful way of walking that I can mimic well. It’s ingrained in me and my brother. We were raised by my grandma as well as my mama, and my auntie. So Lafayette was born of all that.”