Chicago’s Chris Redd, Luke Null to be ‘SNL’ featured players

A “Saturday Night Live” hire finally has happened for Chicago comedian and improviser Chris Redd.

Redd will be a featured player on this Saturday’s season premiere, along with iO Chicago veteran Luke Null and “Supermansion” cast member Heidi Gardner, NBC announced Tuesday.

Redd, a regular on the Netflix series “Disjointed,” apparently had been close to landing the job in 2016, to the point where a blogger reported his hire as a done deal and friends bombarded Redd with congratulations on social media. But it didn’t happen then.

Born in St. Louis, Redd moved to Naperville when he was 8 and aspired to a rap career in his youth. He later shifted to stand-up and sketch comedy, performing for a time with a Second City touring company.

He had a breakout big-screen role last summer as a scheming rapper in “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,”