Chicago’s Lena Waithe shares writing Emmy with Aziz Ansari

Lena Waithe arrives Sunday at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former South Sider Lena Waithe, who plays a character based on herself on “Master of None,” won an Emmy Sunday for her writing on an episode of the Netflix series.

The prize went to Waithe and series star Azis Ansari, who co-wrote the acclaimed “Thanksgiving” episode.

A first-time nominee, Waithe became the first African-American woman to win a comedy writing Emmy.

“Thanks for embracing an Indian boy from South Carolina and a girl from the South Side of Chicago,” Waithe said in accepting the Emmy with Ansari at her side.

Waithe now is working on “The Chi,” an upcoming series for Showtime about the effects of violence and other issues on day-to-day life in Chicago.