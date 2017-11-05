The Ravagers leader appeared in a supporting role in 2014’s original “Guardians,” which introduced Yondu as the guy hired to pick Peter up on Earth when his mother died. Yet he’s the center of the sequel in many ways, director James Gunn says. “Michael Rooker is a guy who’s been acting for a long time on screen, and this is the role of a lifetime for him,” he says.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige calls the Chicago actor’s performance “an achievement. I get emails from people who can’t believe that the movie got them to cry for a blue person with a big red fin.”

Yondu’s “Vol. 2” arc begins on the cold, Vegas-y planet Contraxia, where he runs into his own surrogate father, Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone), and is exiled from the Ravagers for breaking their code.

Vulnerability and regret are shown in Yondu’s body and eyes, and “I love how all that worked,” says Rooker, who co-starred with Stallone in 1993’s “Cliffhanger.” “What makes it more amazing is it’s all without words.”

Rooker’s new Guardian also shares poignant moments with Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), though the most memorable come at the end with Peter. The heroes set off a bomb to blow up the living planet Ego (Kurt Russell), Peter’s real father, after Ego reveals he plans to use his kid to help take over the universe. And during the melee that unfolds, Peter and Yondu reconnect: “He may have been your father, boy,” Yondu tells him. “But he wasn’t your daddy.”