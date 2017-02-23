Chicago’s Mr. T, gymnast Simone Biles do ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Mr. T, an old pro in the wrestling and boxing rings, reportedly will take to the ballroom floor on the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

A source tells ET Online that the 64-year-old Chicago native has signed on to compete against Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and the rest of the show’s lineup of celebs.

The full cast is expected to be announced Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” with the new season beginning March 20 on ABC.

Known for his distinctive Mohawk and jewelry, the larger-than-life Mr. T gained fame as a bouncer before being cast as Rocky Balboa’s foe Clubber Lang in “Rocky III” (1982) and then as commando “B.A.” Baracus on the hit NBC series “The A-Team.”

He was born Laurence Tureaud in Chicago and is a graduate of Dunbar Vocational High School.