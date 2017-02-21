Chris Brown is heading out on the road this spring/summer and bringing The Party Tour to the Allstate Arena on April 8. Also on the bill are 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G.
The 33-city, seven-week tour kicks off March 31 in Baltimore. General ticket onsale begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at livenation.com. A fan club pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 22.
In December, Brown released his current single “Party” featuring Gucci Mane and Usher; the song is slated for inclusion on his eighth studio album due later this year.
Here are the currently scheduled dates for The Party Tour:
Fri Mar 31 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
Sat Apr 01 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sun Apr 02 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tue Apr 04 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thu Apr 06 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Fri Apr 07 Detroit, MI The Palace at Auburn Hills
Sun Apr 09 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Mon Apr 10 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tue Apr 11 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Thu Apr 13 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Sat Apr 15 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Sun Apr 16 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Tue Apr 18 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena
Thu Apr 20 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Fri Apr 21 Washington, DC Verizon Center
Sat Apr 22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Mon Apr 24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Fri Apr 28 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Sat Apr 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Sun Apr 30 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Tue May 02 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Thu May 04 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sat May 06 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon May 08 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Wed May 10 Portland, OR Moda Center
Thu May 11 Seattle, WA KeyArena
Sat May 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Mon May 15 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Tue May 16 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Thu May 18 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Fri May 19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena @ Aztec Bowl
Sat May 20 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Tue May 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum