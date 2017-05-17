Comedian Amy Schumer and Chicago boyfriend break up

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch pose for a selfie at the Critics' Choice Awards on January 17, 2016. | Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The adorable romance between Amy Schumer and her boyfriend, Chicago furniture designer Ben Hanisch, is no more.

Schumer and Hanisch are splitting after a year and a half of dating, the actress’ rep confirmed on Tuesday in statements to US Weekly and E! News.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Schumer’s rep said.

From the looks of her Instagram, Schumer is keeping busy in the aftermath of her breakup: participating in table reads, singing karaoke and making press appearances with her “Snatched” on-screen mom, Goldie Hawn.

Schumer and Hanisch made frequent appearances together on red carpets and ballpark kiss cams, celebrating their one-year anniversary in November.

“A year ago I met the love of my life,” Hanisch captioned a black-and-white picture then. “We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together.”

In her memoir “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” last year, Schumer recounted meeting Hanisch during a brief experiment with a dating app.

“Within 40 minutes,” Schumer writes, “I got my first match. The guy was Ben. He was dancing with his grandmother in his profile picture at what looked like a wedding.” That was a welcome sight for Schumer, by then sick of seeing guys pictured riding motorcycles and cannonballing off cliffs.

“He wasn’t an actor or photographer by trade like all the other guys — and he didn’t live in L.A. or New York. He was a Chicago guy.”

Maeve McDermott, USA TODAY