Comedian and filmmaker Jerry Lewis dies at 91

Comedy legend Jerry Lewis laughs during his guest appearance on 'Larry King Live,' Thursday, Aug. 26, 1999, at CNN Studios in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello/AP

LAS VEGAS — Jerry Lewis, the rubber-faced comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died.

Publicist Candi Cazau says Lewis passed away Sunday morning of natural causes at age 91 in Las Vegas with his family by his side.

Lewis first became a star in a duo with Dean Martin, entertaining audiences in nightclubs, on television and in the movies. After their split in 1956, he starred in and directed a slew of hit films such as “The Nutty Professor.”

Later generations knew him primarily as the tireless conductor of the Labor Day weekend telethons to raise funds for victims of muscular dystrophy. Lewis retired from making movies in 1995, but returned as star of the 2016 drama “Max Rose.”

He remained active as a live performer, starring as the devilish Applegate in 1994 in a Broadway production of “Damn Yankees” that had a three-week run in Chicago two years later.

He told the Sun-Times then that he edited his usual antics out of respect for the classic musical.

“There are moments when the door flings open and your natural energy is pointed towards [ad libbing], but you don’t go there,” explained Lewis. “I respect this play so totally. If you stay within the dignity of the play, your audience is inspired by the restraint.”