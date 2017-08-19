Comedian, civil rights activist Dick Gregory dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Gregory, who broke racial barriers in the 1960s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health, has died. He was 84.

Mr. Gregory’s son, Christian, told The Associated Press his father died late Saturday in Washington, D.C., after being hospitalized for about a week. He had suffered a severe bacterial infection.

Mr. Gregory was one of the first black comedians to find mainstream success with white audiences in the early 1960s. He rose from an impoverished childhood in St. Louis to become a celebrated satirist who deftly commented upon racial divisions at the dawn of the civil rights movement.

His big break happened in Chicago in 1961 when he was booked into the Playboy Club. In a 2006 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Mr. Gregory talked about that club engagement: “I started in Chicago. At the Playboy Club. There wasn’t but one in the world at the time, and everybody from around the world would come there to play. It was the first time a black comedian was allowed to flat-foot [do standup] at a big nightclub. That was all [because] of Hugh [Hefner] And he would give you a good drink. In those days, the Mob controlled 98 percent of the clubs and they watered down their liquor. So people would come to the Playboy Club and get two shots for the price of one.”

He also ran for president in 1968 as the Peace and Freedom party candidate.

Christian Gregory posted this statement on his Facebook page Aug. 17: