Comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

Legendary comic Don Rickles, the rapid-fire insulting machine who for six decades earned quite a living making fun of people of all creeds and colors and everyone from poor slobs to Frank Sinatra, has died. He was 90,” the Hollywoodreporter.com is reporting.

According to the story, Rickles died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles of kidney failure, publicist Paul Shefrin announced.

Reaction to his passing on social media was swift:

90 years with Don Rickles weren’t enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

The late Don Rickles wasn’t trying to charm a hostile world. He was coming at it with a baseball bat: https://t.co/MVfqVcA4Ec #TNYarchive pic.twitter.com/5UYNYRRqE0 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 6, 2017

According to Variety.com: ” Though he appeared in films and on television, Rickles’ mainstay was always nightclub performances, appearing in Las Vegas and elsewhere into his late 80s. He also found late success as the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” films, which were exceptional box office performers, and popped up frequently on latenight talkshows. Rickles’ career had its ups and downs as comedic tastes changed, and his curmudgeonly persona was sometimes out of kilter with audience tastes, but he survived long after many of his contemporaries had disappeared into retirement. And when he was hot, he was a potent club headliner, insulting his audience with his two key signature phrases “dummy” and “hockey puck.”

USA Today reported: “In a career that spanned more than 60 years, Rickles, who died at age 90 Thursday at his Los Angeles home, appeared in movies (from Beach Party films of the early ’60s to Casino in 1995) and sitcoms (“CPO Sharkey”) and he voiced Mr. Potato Head in three of Disney’s “Toy Story” films. (”It’s a beautiful check,” he once said of the toy character, and his main accomplishment in the eyes of his grandchildren. “I sit in a booth and just do me.”) But he made his living as a self-described “aggressive” stage comedian, whose act jelled by accident as he reacted to hecklers he called “hockey puck.” He outlasted contemporaries such as Alan King, role model Milton Berle (who dubbed him the Merchant of Venom) and Carson, a good friend who hosted him on the Tonight Show more than 100 times and affectionately called him “Mr. Warmth”: “It’s sarcastic, but it’s true,” Rickles responded.”

