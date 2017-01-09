Shelley Berman, who rose from Chicago’s Compass Players to become one of the most successful stand-up comedians of the 1950s and ’60s, died early Friday at age 92, his official web page reports.

A statement on Berman’s fan page on Facebook said he died in his sleep “at his home in Bell Canyon, CA, due to complications from Alzheimer’s.”

In addition to his stand-up work, Berman was an actor best known for playing Larry David’s crotchety father on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” a role for which he was Emmy-nominated in 2008. He appeared often on stage, notably alongside Garrett Morris in a 1989 production of Herb Gardner’s “I’m Not Rappaport” at Chicago’s Briar Street Theatre.