Country LakeShake gets even more star-studded in 3rd year

Little Big Town (seen here performing at the National College Football Championship Game earlier this month), will be in the lineup for this summer's "Country LakeShake" festival in Chicago. | David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Even though Chicago’s “Country LakeShake” is only approaching the launch of its third year, the outdoor country music festival — set to play the newly dubbed Huntington Bank Pavilion on Our Town’s Northerly Island this summer — has snared some of the biggest acts in the biz.

Scheduled to run June 23 to 25, the lineup for the fest is truly impressive. Among the singers and groups featured are Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Lauren Alaina, Big and Rich, Gary Allan, Brothers Osbourne, Craig Campbell, Dan + Shay, High Valley, Randy Houser, Mo Pitney, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, The Cadillac Three and William Michael Morgan.

For the first time, single-day tickets ($99.50) and three-day passes ($225-$599.50) will go on sale simultaneously, beginning 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at lakeshakefestival.com.

“Nashville is a very small community and all the artists know each other and all the managers know each other and all the agents know each other. So when you put together a quality event like this one in Chicago, they all get to talking,” said Brian O’Connell, president of Country Touring at Live Nation, about securing a top-tier lineup for the festival he created. “After the first couple of years, and especially what we did with CMT last year making it THE country music festival of the summer, artists got to see there’s no other festival in country music that has the look that this one does. To have Chicago as your backdrop to the whole festival experience just takes your breath away.”

Contributing: Miriam DiNunzio