Court Theatre to stage Antonin Scalia-centered ‘The Originalist’

John Strand’s “The Originalist,” will close out Court Theatre’s 2017-18 season, it was announced Wednesday.

The drama stars Edward Gero as Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and tells the story of what ensues when Cat, “a Harvard Law School graduate with decidedly different views, takes on a clerkship with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, one of America’s most brilliant and polarizing figures, and she discovers in him an infuriating opponent and an unexpected mentor. Their relationship faces the ultimate test as they confront one of the most polarizing cases to reach the nation’s highest court.”

The cast also includes Jade Wheeler as Cat, and Brett Mack as Brad, another law clerk who enters the fray to assist Scalia.

The Arena Stage production of “The Originalist” will be directed at Court Theatre by Molly Smith, and will run May 10-June 10, 2018, at the theater, 5535 S. Ellis.