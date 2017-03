Daniel Breaker next to take on Burr role in ‘Hamilton’ Chicago

Tony Award-nominated actor Daniel Breaker will take on the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of “Hamilton” when Wayne Brady exits the cast next month.

Breaker, who received the Tony nomination for his portrayal of “Youth” in “Passing Strange,” will begin his performances as Burr on April 11.

“Hamilton” is playing at The PrivateBank Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. For tickets, visit broadwayinchicago.com.