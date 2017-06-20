Daniel Day-Lewis quitting acting, his spokeswoman says

Daniel Day-Lewis, the three-time Oscar winner who dissolved into the roles of Abraham Lincoln and painter Christy Brown, plans to spend the rest of his life being himself.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years,” the actor’s publicist, Leslee Dart, said in a statement quoted by the Hollywood trades. “This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

No further explanation was offered.

Day-Lewis, 60, hasn’t been seen on screen since playing Honest Abe in Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” in 2012. This year he’s been playing a 1950s London dressmaker in “Phantom Thread,” scheduled for a Christmas 2017 release. The project reunites Day-Lewis with Paul Thomas Anderson, who directed his Oscar-winning turn in “There Will Be Blood.”