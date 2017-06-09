The September exhibition at Jean Albano’s self-named River North gallery at 215 W. Superior will feature the abstract acrylic paintings of Bonnie Star, who just happens the sister of famed film and TV producer Darren Star. The director and writer is best known for creating “Beverly Hills 90120,” “Sex in the City,” “Melrose Place,” and the current “Younger,” starring Sutton Foster.
For Bonnie’s opening, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, brother Darren will be on hand to cheer on his sister. Obviously, creativity runs in the family!
Albano is extremely excited about showcasing Star’s artwork and shared the painter’s comments about her approach to creating her individual pieces:
“Each canvas is an investigation of how the manipulation of intense colors, powerful patterns and intricate textures may influence our moods and inspire heightened levels of awareness.”
Along with her brother, Star is a native of Potomac, Maryland, and she studied art at the University of Maryland and the Corcoran School of Arts & Design in Washington, D.C. Along with painting, Star also is a photographer and designer of jewelry.