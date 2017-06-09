Darren Star to join artist sister for Friday opening in Chicago

The September exhibition at Jean Albano’s self-named River North gallery at 215 W. Superior will feature the abstract acrylic paintings of Bonnie Star, who just happens the sister of famed film and TV producer Darren Star. The director and writer is best known for creating “Beverly Hills 90120,” “Sex in the City,” “Melrose Place,” and the current “Younger,” starring Sutton Foster.

For Bonnie’s opening, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, brother Darren will be on hand to cheer on his sister. Obviously, creativity runs in the family!