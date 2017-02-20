David Cassidy fighting memory loss, wants to ‘enjoy life’

Singer David Cassidy told People magazine that his family has a history of dementia and that he had sensed “this was coming.” (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy says he’s struggling with memory loss.

The 66-year-old actor-singer tells People magazine his family has a history of dementia and he had sensed “this was coming.” He says for now he wants to stay focused and “enjoy life.”

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.

On Feb. 3, Cassidy posted this statement to his Facebook page, announcing his retirement, but giving no specific details about the reason:

“MESSAGE FROM DAVID

I’ve spent months contemplating this decision to retire at the end of this year. But I will still do a number of concerts this Year in 2017! I believe I owe that to my fans and also to my second family, the members of my band. They’ve been there for many years with me. They’re all fantastic musicians and wonderful friends to me.

This has been a very difficult decision for me that nobody can possibly understand. 49 YEARS of doing concerts!!!

Too all who’ve loved my work and that have been there for me, I want to be able to show my gratitude and awareness of your care and support. So…. I will continue to speak with my friend Jane who has helped me for years now with my website and my Facebook page. I’m not going to just disappear! I’m just no longer going to fly and play and travel and fly and play again etc.

God Bless you all and I hope you’ll come and see me in concert in my final year! I love what you’ve all given me with your magnificent support for decades.

Happy Trails to you. XO

DC”

“I just can’t tour anymore. I know it’s time. I’ve done it at the highest level. I’ve been embraced by millions and millions and millions of people all over the world,” Cassidy said in an interview Feb. 16 with theindependent.com

In addition to his many concert performances in Chicago, Cassidy also performed in musical theater here, including a two-week run of “Little Johnny Jones” at the Arie Crown Theatre in 1981.

Contributing: Sun-Times staff reporter Miriam Di Nunzio