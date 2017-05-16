David Letterman to receive prestigious Mark Twain Prize in Washington

David Letterman speaks at the presentation of the Mark Twain Prize to Bill Murray on Oct. 23, 2016, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. | Margot Schulman/Kennedy Center photo

WASHINGTON — David Letterman’s job was to make America laugh five nights a week, but he also didn’t mind making his audience uncomfortable. The late-night host’s irascible, independent streak inspired fierce loyalty from fans and critics and led to his being honored with the nation’s top prize for humor.

Letterman, 70, is this year’s recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Kennedy Center announced Tuesday. He is the 20th humorist to receive the prize, which began in 1998. Last fall, he delivered a warm tribute on stage at the Kennedy Center as Bill Murray, a frequent guest on his show, accepted the award.

Letterman will accept the prize in an Oct. 22 gala at the Kennedy Center. As part of the build-up to the ceremony, a troupe from Chicago’s Second City will perform a custom-made review, “When Life Gives You Clemens,” at the center Oct. 19-20.

Ben Nuckols, Associated Press