David Pasquesi tapped for starring role in new AMC drama series

Chicago’s own David Pasquesi (“Veep”) has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming AMC comedic drama series, “Lodge 49.” As reported by Deadline.com, Sonya Cassidy (“Humans”), Eric Allan Kramer (“Mike & Molly”), Brent Jennings (“Shameless”) and Linda Emond (“The Big Sick”) also will join series star Wyatt Russell on the show, set to air next year.

“Lodge 49” is described as a modern-day fable, set in Long Beach, California. Russell plays an ex-surfer who is dealing with a number of life crises, including his father’s death, the loss of the family business and severely declining finances. He spends a lot of time at Lodge 49, the headquarters of the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx — and a fast-dying fraternal order. Pasquesi plays Blaise St. John, the Lynx’s resident guru and bartender, who also runs his own marijuana dispensary.

Second City alum Pasquesi, who has a recurring role on “Veep” as Selena Meyer’s (Julia Louis Dreyfus) ex-husband Andrew Meyer, will also be seen in the independent film “Kings,” set to premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival.