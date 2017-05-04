David Schwimmer and wife taking ‘some time apart’

After being a couple for a decade — and married for nearly seven years — David Schwimmer and his wife, Zoe Buckman, have confirmed they have separated. The actor, director and co-founder of Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre, and his wife, released a statement to Us Weekly that they are not currently living together.

“It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship,” the couple expressed in their statement. “Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well-being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

Schwimmer, 50, who gained international fame thanks to his role as Ross Geller on the smash hit TV sitcom “Friends,” met British photographer Buckman, 31, when he was directing the 2007 romantic comedy “Run, Fatboy, Run” in London. Their daughter, Cleo, was born in May, 2011. This is both Schwimmer and Buckman’s first marriage.