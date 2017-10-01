‘Deadpool’ an Oscar contender? That’s what other nominations hint

Don’t underestimate “Deadpool” this awards season.

Marvel’s comic hit, starring fast-talking Ryan Reynolds as the title hero, has wildly overperformed this awards season, capped off Tuesday with a surprise Producers Guild Award nomination.

This followed “Deadpool’s” two big Golden Globe nominations — for best musical or comedy (it lost to “La La Land”) and best actor in a musical or comedy for Reynolds (he lost to Ryan Gosling).

And last month, “Deadpool” was nominated for four Critics’ Choice Awards: best comedy, best action movie, best actor in a comedy (Reynolds), and best actor in an action movie (Reynolds again). The R-rated film took two Critics’ Choice Awards (best comedy and best actor in a comedy).

With the PGAs historically serving as a strong indicator for the Oscars’ best picture race, the big question now is: What kind of damage “Deadpool” can do at February’s Academy Awards?

Pete Hammond, awards columnist for Deadline.com, says the PGA nomination and a recent “Deadpool” Writers Guild Award nomination are a real sign that the film can make Oscar noise.

” ‘Deadpool’ is doing extremely well in the guild awards, which are big indicators for Oscar success because there are a lot of crossover voting members,” says Hammond. “This is all a very good sign for ‘Deadpool’ that people may be broadening their definition of what’s awards-worthy this year.”

Still, Hammond believes a best picture Oscar nomination “would be a tough climb for ‘Deadpool.’ ” However, contending in areas such as best adapted screenplay and smaller categories (sound, makeup) are all real possibilities.

Reynolds is aware of the Oscar talk, promising a quirky “Deadpool” celebration in case of nominations.

“If by chance this happens, prepare for the world’s most ridiculous reaction video,” Reynolds tweeted Jan. 6 along with a link to a news story about the movie’s Oscar nomination chances.

Producer Simon Kinberg is simply blown away with the PGA nomination.

“We are beyond thrilled and humbled by this honor,” Kinberg said in a statement. “We made this movie with a passion and love that audiences responded to. And now it’s equally incredible to have our peers embracing that same commitment. We really wanted to make something that broke all the rules, and somehow we didn’t get punished for it.”

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY