Demi Moore set for recurring role on ‘Empire’

Demi Moore attends Harper's BAZAAR celebration of the 150 Most Fashionable Women, on January 27, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)

Demi Moore is the latest big-screen veteran to join the cast of the Fox hit series “Empire.”

According to today’s announcement, Moore will guest-star in a multiple-episode arc beginning with the season three finale later this spring. Moore will play “a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past, who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family in season four.”

Moore joins Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Nia Long and Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, who are also slated for recurring roles in season three of the series, which returns March 22 at 8 p.m.