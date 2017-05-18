Did your baby’s name make the list of Illinois’ most popular in 2016?

Choosing baby name for a boy or a girl can be a daunting endeavor for parents. | THINKSTOCKIMAGES.COM

When it comes to baby names, seems like Illinois parents like the tried-and-true.

According to the Social Security Administration (which keeps track of such things), parents again opted for Noah and Olivia, when it came to naming their newborns. In fact, Olivia has remained at the top of the Illinois naming leaderboard since 2013 (it was No.2 in 2012). Noah has snagged the top spot since 2014 (it was No.3 in 2012).

You can check out the full list state by state (and year by year) at www.socialsecurity.gov.

For boys, the top five of 2016 according to the SSA announcement were:

1) Noah

2) Liam

3) Alexander

4) William

5) Benjamin

For girls, the top five of 2016 according to the SSA announcement were:

1) Olivia

2) Emma

3) Sophia

4) Ava

5) Mia