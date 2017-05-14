Director of Hell in a Handbag bags Special Non-Equity Jeff Award

The name David Cerda might not be instantly recognizable to Chicago’s theater-going public, but the names of the shows he has produced since 2002, as co-founder and artistic director of Hell in a Handbag Productions, might strike a bell among all those who relish the more ridiculous aspects of theater.

Consider just a few of the titles of the productions that bear his name as writer or co-writer: “POSEIDON! An Upside Down Musical,” “Scarrie, The Musical,” and “Skooby Don’t.”

Now, at the recommendation of more than 200 members of the Chicago theater community, Cerda will be given the 2017 Non-Equity Special Jeff Award, honored for both his theatrical and charitable contributions. The award will be presented at the 44th annual Non-Equity Awards ceremony on June 5, to be held at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport.