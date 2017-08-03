DOC10 fest includes documentaries about John Coltrane, JonBenet

The slate at the upcoming second annual DOC10 Film Festival, showcasing Chicago premieres of 10 acclaimed new documentaries, includes an eclectic range of topics. Among the films selected by the festival’s organizers at the non-profit Chicago Media Project are “Casting JonBenet” (about the ongoing mystery surrounding the murder of child pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey), “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary,” narrated by Denzel Washington; “Obit” (about New York Times obituary writer Bruce Weber) and “Whose Streets” (about the police killing of teenager Mike Brown that sparked riots in Ferguson, Missouri, and around the nation).

The festival will run from March 30 through April 2. All the films will be screened at the Davis Theatre, with the exception of “Sweet Dillard,” a documentary about one of the country’s best public high school jazz bands, which will be shown at a benefit for Chicago’s Merit School of Music. That event will be held at the Music Box Theatre.

For tickets and a full schedule of the films being shown at DOC10, visit doc10.org.