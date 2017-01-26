Donald Trump calls Chicagoan’s joke about son Barron ‘a disgrace’

President Donald Trump (right) smiles with his son Barron as they view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade in Washington on Friday, Jan. 20. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

The chorus of people condemning “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich’s tweet about 10-year-old Barron Trump now includes the boy’s father.

President Donald Trump, asked about the Chicago comedian’s joke by Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, calls it “a disgrace,” according to Deadline.

The interview is scheduled to air tonight.

During Trump’s inauguration festivities last Friday, Rich tweeted that “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” She deleted the tweet a few hours later, but others had saved screengrabs that were circulated on Twitter and on news sites throughout the weekend. The mention of the young boy for comic effect outraged thousands who signed petitions calling for her termination at “SNL” and tweeted with a #firekatierich hashtag.

On Monday, Rich tweeted an apology calling the joke “insensitive” and “offensive.” A source revealed that she was suspended indefinitely from “SNL.”

In the Hannity interview, Trump continues his ongoing denouncement of “SNL,” calling it “a failing show. It’s not funny. [‘SNL’ Trump impersonator] Alec Baldwin’s a disaster. He’s terrible on the show.

“And, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son — it’s a disgrace.”

In truth, the joke came from Rich’s personal account, and NBC was uninvolved.

Trump adds, “He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.”

“SNL” has not commented on the tweet, and Rich has had no public statement beyond her apology.