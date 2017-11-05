Donald Trump slams ‘filthy’ jokes of ‘no-talent’ Stephen Colbert

President Donald Trump is taking responsibility for the recent ratings surge of “no-talent guy” Stephen Colbert.

In a Monday interview with Time reporters, Trump said Colbert’s “Late Show” was “dying” and on the verge of cancellation until the comedian stepped up his ridicule of the White House, “and he started doing better.”

He also alluded to Colbert’s recent bawdy barrage of zingers about Trump, including a gag suggesting the president and Russia’s Vladimir Putin engage in oral sex.

“You see a no-talent guy like Colbert,” Trump said. “There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him.”