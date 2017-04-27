Drama League nominees include Chicago “connections”

Patti LuPone plays Helena Rubinstein, and Christine Ebsersole plays Elizabeth Arden - the fiercely competitive cosmetics moguls at the center of the musical "War Paint." (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Nominees for the 2017 Drama League Awards – which considers both Broadway and Off Broadway productions – were announced today, and several productions and performers with Chicago ties were on the list.

Both “War Paint” (the new musical starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole that had its pre-Broadway production at the Goodman Theatre),and “Ride the Cyclone” (produced at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre prior to its Off Broadway run), were among the nominees. And Steppenwolf Theatre veteran Laurie Metcalf was nominated in the category of Distinguished Performance for her role in “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”

The 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony and Luncheon will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in the Broadway Ballroom (1535 Broadway) on Friday, May 19, 2017 beginning at 11:30 am.For questions about the event, please call (212) 244-9494, Ext. 101.