Early numbers: 2017 Taste of Chicago facts and figures

Though the official tally — final sales and revenue figures — won’t be known for a few more days or weeks, early estimates indicate that the 2017 edition of Taste of Chicago was one of the most successful in recent years. According to the initial numbers released Sunday by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), an estimated 1.6 million people attended the 37th edition of the Taste, making it “the highest on record since the Taste moved to a five-day format in 2012,” according to the statement.

In addition, the statement noted that Saturday (July 8) “saw the strongest single-day sales at the Taste since July 3, 2009 with $1.9 million in sales.” Overall, this year’s food and music festival’s impact on the city is estimated to be $106 million (the official figures will be available at a later date).

“Over five days, the Taste of Chicago was a tremendous culinary and cultural adventure that energized festival goers making this year’s Taste a triumph,” said Mark Kelly, Commissioner, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events in the announcement. “From the new Street Art and Graffiti Alley, to March of the Puppets, attendees were treated each day to diverse music and dance performances that included 43 bands on the Petrillo Music Shell and Bud Light Stages and 19 Chicago dance companies, all adding excitement to this year’s festival.”

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the Taste, according to DCASE: