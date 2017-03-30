Ebertfest brings ‘Pleasantville,’ ‘De-Lovely’ helmers to Illinois

Director Gary Ross (center) works with stars Joan Allen and Tobey Maguire during the making of "Pleasantville."

Directors Gary Ross and Irwin Winkler are among the latest and final additions to the lineup of speakers at Roger Ebert’s Film Festival next month in Champaign.

Each spring the festival spotlights movies deserving of more attention, some chosen by the Sun-Times film critic himself before his death in 2013.

Ross will discuss his 1998 hit “Pleasantville,” a flashback to the unattainable perfection of 1950s sitcoms. In later years, Ross directed “Seabiscuit” and “The Hunger Games.”

Though best known as a producer behind such classics as “Rocky,” “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas,” Winkler also directs and will be present for a screening of his “De-Lovely,” a 2004 biopic of Cole Porter (played by Kevin Kline). A performance of Porter songs by Jimmy and Donnie Demers will be part of the program.

The opening night film on April 19 will be Milos Forman’s adaptation of the Broadway musical “Hair,” with assistant director Michael Hausman attending.

All three films were Ebert favorites.

Also announced this week for the festival’s 19th installment: “Being There” with an appearance by cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, “They Call Us Monsters” with director Ben Lear, “To Sleep With Anger” with comedian Robert Townsend leading a Q&A with director Charles Burnett, and “Hysteria” with director Tanya Wexler and co-star Hugh Dancy.

Festival passes are now available, with tickets to individual films on sale Saturday at www.ebertfest.com.