Ed Sheeran basks in glow of ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo through Instagram

Ed Sheeran attends the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. Sheeran posted an on-set picture on July 16, 2017, following his "Game of Thrones" cameo in which the 26-year-old British singer appeared as a Lannister soldier in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted Sunday night. | File photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Ed Sheeran is basking in the aftermath of his “Game of Thrones” cameo.

Sheeran appeared as a Lannister soldier leading a group in song in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted on the premium cable channel Sunday night.

The 26-year-old British singer posted a shot of himself on screen on Instagram Sunday with the caption, “Throwback to the time I was a Lannister.” He also posted a picture of himself on set alongside Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Producer David Benioff said in March that they had been trying to get Sheeran a spot on the show for years to surprise Williams, who’s a Sheeran superfan.