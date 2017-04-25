Elton John cancels shows due to deadly bacterial infection

British musician Elton John performs during his Wonderful Crazy Night Tour 2017 at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., Tuesday, March 8, 2017. | Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/Montana State University via AP

Elton John is canceling his entire upcoming Las Vegas run after contracting a serious bacterial infection following a South American tour last week.

“During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection,” a statement posted to The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Facebook page read. “During his recent flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill.”

After arriving from Chile, John was admitted to the hospital in the U.K., “where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection,” the statement continued. The star spent two nights in intensive care, followed by an extended stay in the hospital and was released Saturday night.

The singer has since canceled April and May performances of “The Million Dollar Piano,” his show at Caesar’s Palace. He also canceled a May 6 performance in Bakersfield, Calif.

Though the statement did not specify John’s infection, it noted “infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly.” John is expected to make a full recovery, and will return to performing on June 3 in England.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them,” said John in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

Tuesday John tweeted his thanks for all the well wishes he has received via social media:

Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes. Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour. pic.twitter.com/zwTKvt1jn7 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 25, 2017

John recently celebrated his 70th birthday with an A-list bash in Hollywood with friends including Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY