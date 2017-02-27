Emma Stone: ‘I was holding my best actress card the whole time’

"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz interrupts the Oscars telecast Sunday night to announce that "Moonlight," not "La La Land" was the real winner for best picture. | ABC

As the gold dust is still settling over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, following the mistake by presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway during the best picture Oscar announcement, some late developments:

— Best actress Oscar-winner told reporters shortly after the Oscars telecast that “Of course it was an amazing thing to hear ‘La La Land.’ We would have loved to have won best picture. But we are so excited for ‘Moonlight.’ I think it’s one of the best films of all time. I was also holding my ‘best actress in a leading role’ card that entire time. So whatever story, I don’t mean to start stuff, but whatever story that was, I had that card.”

— Apparently there are two sets of cards for every award, so there is the likelihood that Beatty and Dunaway could have been handed the wrong envelope. Host Jimmy Kimmel had come forward to inform the cast that “Moonlight” had indeed won, showing the inside of the envelope as proof. “I knew I would screw this up,” said Kimmel, a first-time host.

— According to the L.A. Times, Beatty “explained that the reason it had taken him so long to read the card was because he was looking at something that said Emma Stone had won. At that point, he showed it to Dunaway, who announced “La La Land.” Beatty assured viewers that the error was unintentional and he wasn’t trying to turn the biggest award into a joke.”

— It’s not the first time the wrong category winner was an issue at the Oscars. In 1964, Sammy Davis Jr. was handed an envelope for the wrong award, according to ABC News. “Representatives from Oscar’s counting unit at Price Waterhouse had to rush onstage to stop him from blurting out a mistake. He quipped, “Wait’ll the NAACP hears about this.”

Watch moment Warren Beatty appears to take a second look inside envelope for Best Picture. #Oscars https://t.co/xiLXLizzNd pic.twitter.com/45ELp1GTcE — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

When it came time to announce the best picture winner, Beatty seemed to be searching the envelope for a second card, and then stalling the announcement while glancing offstage perhaps to signal there was a problem.

Contributing: Associated Press

Reactions from Hollywood on social media started pouring in almost immediately:

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

Maybe I won an Emmy one of the 5 times I lost! Anything is possible. Congrats to #Moonlight. An amazing and deserving best picture winner! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017

Don’t y’all go blaming the old people for that one. They gave Warren Beatty the wrong envelope. It was probably Putin. #Moonlight #Oscars — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 27, 2017

Congratulations to the Moonlight team. It truly is a beautiful film. Well done — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 27, 2017

Congrats to everyone involved with Moonlight. Beautiful film, expanding the collective boundaries and pushing forward with hope. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 27, 2017

And the Oscar goes to…Miss Venezuela! #Oscars — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) February 27, 2017

Who did the crime: Bonnie or Clyde? Someone on the staff is in trouble… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rPIn0do5A3 — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) February 27, 2017