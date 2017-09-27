Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown joins his ‘Marshall’ team for CIFF

Sterling K. Brown (right) and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Marshall," the film opening the Chicago International Film Festival's 53rd season on Oct. 12. | Barry Wetcher/Open Road Films

Sterling K. Brown, who just won his second Emmy (this time for the hit NBC series “This Is Us”), will join his fellow “Marshall” cast members — Chadwick Boseman and Josh Gad — plus director Reginald Hudlin and producer Paula Wagner, for the opening night of the 53rd season of the Chicago International Film Festival.

“Marshall,” opening the festival at the AMC River East 21 multiplex on Oct. 12, is based on the true story of a gripping criminal trial in the early 1940s, when a young Thurgood Marshall (played by Boseman) defended an African-American chauffeur (played by Brown) charged with raping and attempting to kill his wealthy socialite employer (played by Kate Hudson). At the time, the future U.S. Supreme Court justice was traveling the country as the N.A.A.C.P.’s attorney defending Blacks whom the organization believed to be innocent and indicted solely because of their race.

The film opens in theaters on Oct. 13.