‘Empire’ Lee Daniels spinoff

“Empire: New Orleans”? “Empire: Home Edition”? “Empire: Special Victims Unit”?

Whatever the title, a spinoff of TV’s most popular drama is in the works.

“Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels told the Hollywood Reporter that he’d like to see a second version of the hip-hop series shot in Chicago.

“We’re in talks,” Daniels said after a press event for “Star,” his new Fox series. “We’re finally figuring it out. It takes a minute, you know? We just really had to build the foundation of ‘Empire,’ so we then try to figure out what that B-chorus is. It looks like it’s going to happen.”

He stayed mum about the characters and premise, although in the past Daniels has speculated about a prequel series on the early years of Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie.

“It could be,” Daniels said Wednesday about the prequel possibility. “We really are in deep talks about it and we’re having all these ideas thrown around to figure it out. But I can officially say that we will be having a spinoff.”