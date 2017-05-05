EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Cruz’s job in jeopardy on the next ‘Chicago Fire’

Cruz (Joe Minoso, left) has some explaining to do to Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) next week on "Chicago Fire." | NBC

Joe Cruz already lost his bouncer job, but in the next episode of “Chicago Fire” his career is on the line.

Cruz (Joe Minoso) accidentally broke a guy’s nose when trying to remove the drunk from the club where he was moonlighting as a bouncer. The owner of the club fired him because he didn’t specifically tell Cruz to put hands on the man when he asked Cruz to handle the situation.

In this exclusive clip for next week’s episode, titled “Sixty Days,” Cruz explains to Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) that he wears nothing at the bar that would identify him as a firefighter.

But during their altercation, the guest spotted a Chicago Fire Department tattoo on the firefighter’s arm. Oops.

He now faces charges of conduct unbecoming, which could lead to his firing. But Mouch (Christian Stolte), Firehouse 51’s union rep, steps in to help Cruz as he faces disciplinary action from the CFD.

Casey (Jesse Spencer) fights a battle of his own, going head to head with a powerful politician to get his measure for first responders passed.

Severide (Taylor Kinney), still reeling from the death of Anna, takes some big risks during a rescue at a sports stadium. He also makes life difficult for newest team member Jason Kannell (guest star Kamal Angelo Bolden).

Meanwhile, Dawson (Monica Raymund) gets an unexpected visit from her father (guest star Daniel Zacapa).

And we’re sure to see more of the new reverse “Three’s Company” roommate situation with Cruz, Otis (Yuri Sadarov) and Brett (Kara Killmer).

“Chicago Fire” airs at 9 p.m. Tuesdays. David Eigenberg and Miranda Rae Mayo also star.

Read more from Curt Wagner at tvshowpatrol.com.