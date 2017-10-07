Family statement: Nelsan Ellis death linked to alcohol withdrawal

In this June 21, 2011 file photo, Nelsan Ellis arrives at the premiere for the fourth season of HBO's "True Blood" in Los Angeles. | AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File

Hollywoodreporter.com today released a statement from the family of the late actor Nelsan Ellis who passed away last Saturday at the age of 39.

The statement from Ellis’ manager Emily Gerson Saines reads in part:

“Nelsan’s father, has bravely agreed for me to share the circumstances of Nelsan’s heart failure. Nelsan has suffered with drug and alcohol abuse for years. After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own. According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear sweet heart raced out of control. On the morning of Saturday July 8th, after four days in Woodhull Hospital, Nelsan was pronounced dead.”

Read the full statement here.

The actor was best known for his roles in the HBO series “True Blood” and the CBS series “Elementary.”